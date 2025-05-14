Santos
Port of Santos, North Sea Port eye green shipping corridor

Port of Santos, North Sea Port eye green shipping corridor

Business Developments & Projects
May 14, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Brazil’s Santos Port Authority (APS) and the Dutch-Belgian North Sea Port have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on decarbonization-oriented initiatives.

Courtesy of Santos Port Authority

Under the five-year MOU signed on May 6, 2025, the two port authorities will join forces on green shipping corridors; clean energy such as solar, wind and hydrogen; technology and innovation; as well as circular and blue economy.

The Port of Santos and North Sea Port expressed their commitment to establishing sustainable maritime routes with the help of a network of partnerships, in line with global decarbonization goals.

The duo said it wants to ‘lead’ the transition to greener operations through the exchange of knowledge, technologies and strategies focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy and circular economy practices. Specifically, the two port authorities want to cooperate in artificial intelligence (AI), and process digitalization. What is more, they intend to promote practices that integrate development and environmental preservation.

“The Port of Santos is the largest and busiest in Brazil, and has been working to incorporate sustainable practices and innovative technologies. We want to be an example of how large ports can lead this transition, connecting with the global effort towards decarbonization and renewable energy,” APS’ Director of Operations, Beto Mendes, commented on the occasion.

The MOU was signed during the arrival of Atlantic Orchard, a juice carrier recently equipped with four 26-meter high eSAILs. Chartered by French merchant firm Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC) and owned by Swedish shipping company Wisby Tankers, the vessel is planned to travel to the United States from Santos in the coming days.

In related news, Brazil and Norway recently announced their plans to establish a green shipping corridor between the two countries to contribute to zero-carbon emission targets in maritime transport.

As explained, the objective of the collaboration is to create a maritime corridor for vessels that use advanced technology and low- or zero-carbon fuels and significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

