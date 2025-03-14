Seaspan
Port of Vancouver hosts Canada’s ‘inaugural’ LNG bunkering for a boxship

Ports & Logistics
March 14, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Seaspan Energy, a Canada-based shipowner, has conducted what is hailed as the country’s ‘first’ ship-to-ship (STS) liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering operation for a container vessel at the Port of Vancouver.

Credit: Seaspan

The operation was reportedly performed in English Bay on March 9, 2025, by the 7,600 cbm Seaspan Garibaldi, one of three LNG bunkering vessels in the company’s fleet that also comprises sister-ships Seaspan Lions and Seaspan Baker.

As disclosed, liquefied natural gas was provided to French shipping titan CMA CGM’s 7,900 TEU boxship CMA CGM Pointe Du Piton, which was constructed in 2024 by South Korea’s shipbuilding major HD Hyundai Samho.

Speaking on the occasion, Harly Penner, President of Seaspan Energy, shared that, as LNG gains more and more traction as a transitional fuel, the company was exploring pathways toward strengthening its foothold in the bunker market, particularly in the Great White North.

To this end, the company expects its fleet of three 112-meter long bunker ships to meet the needs of North America’s West Coast for LNG bunkering services as the sector keeps on maturing.

Reflecting on this, Shri Madiwal, Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA), highlighted that ensuring safe refueling services for ships calling at the Vancouver port was “critical to our purpose of enabling Canada’s trade.”

“We are proud to collaborate with industry partners to support the international shipping sector in its decarbonization journey and emissions reduction efforts, including by accrediting Seaspan Energy to offer LNG as a cleaner alternative fuel for in-port bunkering,” he stated.

Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and MP for North Vancouver, added that Canada has ‘risen to the challenge’ of bolstering its resiliency and economic position in the face of global regulatory changes oriented toward the energy transition.

“Exports of LNG produced with ultra low production emissions can be a way we can address vulnerabilities in the energy market and reduce global emissions, while deepening trade relations with trustworthy allied countries. This is particularly the case in the field of marine transportation,” Wilkinson underscored.

Seaspan obtained the first LNG bunkering accreditation issued by the VFPA in November 2024, securing the authorization to conduct ship-to-ship bunkering for LNG-powered units calling at the Port of Vancouver.

The ‘milestone’ was described as ‘particularly significant’ as it was explained that, in addition to this, ships utilizing alternative fuels, like LNG, may qualify for VFPA’s EcoAction incentive. As informed, EcoAction offers up to a 75% reduction in harbour dues for voluntary investments in green fuels, technology or environmental management.

Seaspan’s inaugural STS bunkering operation in Canada took place in Vancouver in January this year, just one month after the company brought to a close a separate operation at the Port of Long Beach, in December 2024, which marked the commencement of its service offering on the West Coast of North America.

