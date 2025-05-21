Seaspan picks Hudong-Zhonghua to build 8,300 TEU green boxship series

Back to overview
Vessels
May 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Hong Kong-based containership lessor Seaspan Corporation has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for a series of 8,300 TEU containerships and an 18,600 cbm bunkering vessel.

Courtesy of CSSC

The signing ceremony took place on May 20, 2025. On the same day, Hudong-Zhonghua named LNG carrier Ocean Inspiration, launched two 174,000 cbm LNG carriers, held an undocking ceremony for another LNG carrier, and commenced construction of PIL’s 13,000 TEU dual-fuel containership.

As informed, the 8,300 TEU series is the latest generation of medium-sized containerships developed by Hudong-Zhonghua. It considers the transportation requirements of both feeder and ocean routes, and is green, energy-saving and efficient, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), the parent company of Hudong-Zhonghua.

Furthermore, the 18,600 cubic meter bunkering ship was independently developed by Hudong-Zhonghua. Described as ‘the world’s largest’ V3.0 type, the bunkering vessel has lower energy consumption and emissions, and better energy saving and environmental protection.

Earlier this month, Seaspan Corporation also ordered six 11,400 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships in China.

The ship sextet is to be built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) and delivered in 2027 and 2028.

