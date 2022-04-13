POSH and Seamec join pipeline replacement project off India

April 13, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

A consortium of PACC Offshore Services Holdings (POSH) and Seamec Limited has won a contract worth more than $100 million for the seventh development phase of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Pipeline Replacement Project (PRP-7).

POSH, in consortium with Seamec, has already begun providing an integrated suite of subsea services for the project offshore India for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) conglomerate Larsen and Toubro (L&T).

The Singapore-based company will deploy four vessels including the heavy subsea construction and installation vessel POSH Natuna and DP2 dive support vessel (DSV) POSH Mallard for the project, which is expected to run until May 2024.

POSH will oversee overall project management, integrated scheduling and installation engineering aspects as the lead partner of the consortium.

Kurush Contractor, managing director of POSH Subsea, said: “POSH is pleased to be supporting this phase of ONGC’s PRP-7 project for L&T. We are confident that our quality fleet of vessels, committed team and excellent track record will enable us to deliver on this highly technical job, and many others to come.”

POSH recently repurposed POSH Mallard as a DP2 DSV with ABS Class Notation including 300-meter integrated air and saturation dive systems.

Having been equipped with a 100-ton subsea crane that can work in depths of up to 200 meters, the vessel is now ready to support all forms of subsea work including light to moderate construction, installation as well as inspection, remedial and maintenance (IRM) scopes, the company said.

To remind, L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering (LTHE), a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, secured a contract from ONGC at the beginning of the year for the PRP-7 project.

The company is in charge of the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning of about 350 kilometers of subsea pipelines and related offshore works spread out across India’s west coast offshore fields of ONGC.