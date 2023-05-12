PowerCon to provide shore power systems for cruise ships at Port of Amsterdam

May 12, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish equipment provider PowerCon has been awarded a contract to provide shore power systems for cruise ships at the Port of Amsterdam.

Port of Amsterdam

Shore Power will enable the cruise ships, to turn off their generators, and go zero emission, while at berth.

To successfully complete the project, PowerCon has teamed up with BAM Infra, which will construct a new Energy Hub and provide a major upgrade to the general electrical infrastructure.

It is expected that as early as 2025, 75% of the sea cruise ships in Amsterdam will be suitable for connection to shore power. These are mainly newer ships or ships that have already been adapted due to the new legislation. This is because EU legislation makes the use of shore power for sea cruises mandatory from 2030.

The project is expected to reduce CO2 emissions. In this way, the port wanrs to contribute to Amsterdam’s goal of being climate neutral by 2050 and the European Green Deal.

“In this vision, we set targets for reducing CO2 emissions, among other things. In addition to the fact that the sea cruise on the quay must be emission-free in 2030, we are also working on ensuring that all shipping in the port of Amsterdam must be emission-free by 2050,” the port authority noted.

The Port of Amsterdam has been actively pursuing projects to achieve the net-zero targets. A few months ago, the port signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with tank storage company Evos and liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) company Hydrogenious to develop large-scale import facilities for hydrogen at the Port of Amsterdam.