Praxis’ GreenBattery ESS wins DNV type approval

August 25, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch ship automation company Praxis Automation Technology has received type approval by classification society DNV for its GreenBattery energy storage system (ESS) for use in battery-powered or hybrid vessels and offshore units.

A signing ceremony was held on 23 August 2021 at the Praxis head office and production facility in Leiderdorp, The Netherlands.

Photo: Praxis Automation Technology

With the approval, DNV confirms that the GreenBattery ESS is fully compliant with the latest international standards, regulations and DNV rules.

As informed, the GreenBattery ESS was assigned type approval certificate no. TAE00004BT, meaning that it can be installed on all vessels classed by DNV.

GreenBattery makes use of LiFePO4 (or LFP) chemistry. In terms of safety, LiFePO4 batteries can be compared with traditional lead acid batteries and are much safer than other chemistries such as NMC technology. In addition, life time and temperature range of LiFePO4 batteries are much better when compared with Li-ion NMC batteries. GreenBattery has relatively low weight and small volume per stored kWh.

The GreenBattery ESS is part of an in-house developed electric and hybrid propulsion solution consisting of batteries, permanent magnet motors/generators, high power inverters, and control systems.