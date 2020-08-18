Preliminary geotechnical investigations at Thor wind farm near finish line

August 18, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier’s jack-up vessel Jill is nearing completion of the preliminary geotechnical surveys at the Thor offshore wind project in Denmark.

According to Fred. Olsen Windcarrier, Jill is progressing on the borehole campaign at the site located west of Nissum Fjord, 20km from the shore.

As reported in mid-April, the company secured a contract by Denmark’s Geo to supply a vessel for the geotechnical work. Jill started the investigations at the beginning of July.

Thor will have a capacity of up to 1,000 MW and will feature turbines with an individual capacity of between 13 MW and 15 MW. Project commissioning is expected between 2024 and 2027.

The Danish Energy Agency and Energinet recently announced that the first results and data from the site investigations are available.