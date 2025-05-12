A large offshore platform
Prosafe emerges victorious in Petrobras' $204 million vessel tender

Prosafe emerges victorious in Petrobras’ $204 million vessel tender

May 12, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

The Oslo Stock Exchange-listed offshore accommodation provider Prosafe has been named the winner of a tender to supply a vessel to provide safety and maintenance support for operations by Brazilian state-owned oil and gas player Petrobras offshore Brazil.

Safe Notos; Source: Prosafe

Subject to an approval process, to which other bidders may appeal, and a formal award, the contract for the Safe Notos is slated to last four years and is valued at approximately $204 million.

It is scheduled to start in September 2026, closely following the current one that started in Q3 2022, for which the contract was won in May 2022.

Prosafe’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Terje Askvig noted: “The tender process with Petrobras resulted in the Safe Notos being best placed, and after a qualification and negotiation phase we are very pleased to be declared the winner.

“The Safe Notos is one of the best performing UMS vessels for Petrobras, consistently delivering safe and reliable operations. The contract, if awarded, demonstrates that the market is strong in Brazil, with charter rates significantly increasing from those in the recent past.”

Furthermore, Askvig believes his company is well-positioned to increase its market share in Brazil as the vessels from its fleet are capable of meeting the requirements set out by Petrobras and regulators.

Built in 2016, the Safe Notos is a dynamically positioned (DP3) semi-submersible safety and maintenance support vessel, capable of operating in harsh environments. With a capacity to accommodate 500 persons, it has a large crane capacity, large open deck area, and a telescopic gangway.

Last month, the accommodation provider reported a 52% fleet utilization rate for March. The Safe Notos and its sister vessel, Safe Eurus, stayed busy with a 99% utilization rate.

Meanwhile, Petrobras made an oil discovery in the 3-BRSA-1396D-SPS exploratory well in the Aram block within the Santos Basin last week. According to the Brazilian giant, “high-quality” oil with no contaminants was identified.

