Prysmian completes inter-array cable system offshore France

December 27, 2023, by Adnan Durakovic

Prysmian has commissioned the inter-array cable system for the Fécamp offshore wind farm located in the English Channel, some 24 kilometers off the French coast, in Normandy.

Source: Asso.subsea

The Fécamp offshore wind farm is comprised of 71 Siemens Gamesa SWT-7.0-154 wind turbines with a total capacity of nearly 500 MW, generating clean electricity equivalent to the power needs of over 770,000 people.

Related Article Posted: 9 days ago Asso.subsea completes Fécamp inter-array cable work offshore France Posted: 9 days ago

Prysmian had secured this project in 2020 with a contract awarded by EDF Renewables and its partners.

”This important project marks a further significant milestone for the Group, being one of the first large-scale offshore wind farms located in France, in which the Group has full EPCI responsibility for the inter-array supply and installation contract,” said Alberto Boffelli, Chief Operating Officer Projects BU, Prysmian Group.

”As a one-stop-shop service provider, Prysmian was responsible for the design, manufacture, installation, burial, termination and testing of a total of 118 km of 33 kV submarine cables with 630mm2 cross-sections and both aluminium and copper cores to connect the 71 wind turbines with a capacity of 7 MW each to the offshore substation. Prysmian also offered its strategic expertise and extended ability to provide a complex and complete installation solution, whilst ensuring a tighter control over the entire supply chain.”

The offshore installation was performed under Prysmian’s full and dedicated project management.

EDF Renewables and its partners have awarded Prysmian other projects such as those for the Saint-Nazaire and Calvados offshore wind farms in France.

Fécamp is being jointly developed by Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a joint venture between the French company EDF Renouvelables; EIH S.à.rl, owned by Enbridge Inc. and CPP Investments; and Skyborn Renewables (formerly wpd offshore).

The first wind turbine was installed at the site in July this year. That same month, the 500 MW offshore wind farm started producing its first power.