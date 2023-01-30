Prysmian connects Crete to mainland Greece

Photo: Illustration (Courtesy of Prysmian Group)

January 30, 2023

Prysmian Group has completed high-voltage direct current (HVDC) underwater cable laying for the subsea power line connecting the Greek Crete island and mainland Greece.

The cable laying operation for the Crete-Attica project was carried out under the contract with Ariadne Interconnection, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO), the transmission system operator for Greece’s power grid.

Prysmian said that the 500 kV submarine cable system will allow the integration of the island into the Greek electricity transmission system.

The company’s Leonardo da Vinci vessel laid the 13,500-tonne power cable reaching peaks of a maximum depth of 1,200 meters.

Milan-based company kick-started the offshore installation campaign of the subsea link in December of last year, under a €270-million contract it won back in May 2020.

