Prysmian picks First Subsea CPS for Fécamp offshore wind farm

November 20, 2020, by Adnan Durakovic

First Subsea has won the contract to provide the cable protection systems (CPSs) for the inter-array cables at the 71-turbine Fécamp wind farm offshore Normandy, France.

Prysmian Group will manufacture and deliver the inter-array cables for the project. The Italian cable maker selected First Subsea CPSs to protect the cables from burial to the entry location on the wind turbine and the offshore substation foundations.

The CPS provides protection in an area which is susceptible to fatigue damage because of perpetual wave and current forces, First Subsea said.

The 500 MW Fécamp offshore wind farm will comprise 71 Siemens Gamesa SWT-7.0-154 offshore wind turbines installed between 13 and 22 kilometres off the Seine-Maritime department.

Offshore construction on the project is scheduled to start in 2022 and the wind farm is expected to be fully commissioned by the end of 2023.

The project is being jointly developed by Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a joint venture between the French company EDF Renouvelables and the Canadian company Enbridge, and wpd offshore.