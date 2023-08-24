TotalEnergies entrusts more work to TechnipFMC off Angola

August 24, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

UK-headquartered TechnipFMC has gotten its hands on another job in Angola, thanks to a multi-million dollar contract for the installation of flexible pipe and associated subsea structures at a life extension project, which is operated by TotalEnergies EP Angola, a subsidiary of France’s energy giant TotalEnergies.

Girassol field; Source: TotalEnergies

TechnipFMC perceives this deal for the Girassol life extension project (GIR LIFEX) to be a significant one, as it is expected to bring between $75 million and $250 million. TotalEnergies EP Angola and its Block 17 partners, which have now hired TechnipFMC to install flexible pipe and associated subsea structures for this project, previously picked the firm for the engineering, procurement, and supply of subsea flowlines and connectors for the GIR LIFEX project.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “The seamless integration of engineering, manufacturing, and installation provides our clients with the flexibility and agility they need to meet their project goals. We have good knowledge of this field, having built the subsea tree systems for the original Girassol development. It gives us immense pride that our long-term clients continue to show trust and confidence in our solutions through subsequent awards.”

Located 210 kilometres off the coast of Luanda in Block 17, the Girassol field was discovered in 1996. Covering an area of 14 by 10 kilometres, Girassol was the first of the Block 17 fields to come on stream, in December 2001. In addition, it was the first deepwater project conducted in Angola. This field was developed using a subsea facility tied back to a floating production, storage, and offloading unit (FPSO).

This deal comes only weeks after TechnipFMC secured a deal with Azule Energy, a joint venture between BP and Eni, together with Aker Solutions for the Ndungu project offshore Angola.