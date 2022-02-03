PSW, Cameron in exclusive license deal for risers recertification

February 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Scana-owned PSW Technology has signed an exclusive license agreement with oil service provider Cameron, a Schlumberger company, to carry out recertification of risers produced by Cameron.

Under the agreement, which is the first in Norway for both companies, PSW will conduct recertification of Cameron-produced risers in accordance with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) standards.

The scope of work for PSW will include everything from engineering to replacement of parts, assembly, welding and certification, and Cameron will treat PSW’s Certificate of Compliance (COC) as OEM original.

As disclosed, the licence agreement is exclusive to Noway but also allows PSW to undertake recertification assignments for customers in the United Kingdom. The agreement has a firm period of one year, with additional options.

The Norwegian company, which has worked closely with Cameron since 2012 and has a partnership agreement with Schlumberger as well, said that the license agreement is an important strategic step in their relationship.

“The agreement represents an important stamp of approval and a competitive advantage for PSW. It enables our customers to reduce time spent on recertification, with the potential for inspections to be carried out offshore while all repair work is done by PSW’s experts in our premises at Mongstad – a location close to the North Sea and Norway’s most important shipping base for this type of equipment”, explained Oddbjørn Haukøy, CCO of Scana ASA.

“Furthermore, the agreement simplifies the recertification process by giving our customers one supplier to relate to from start to finish – instead of having several, which often is the case today.”

