Scana firm gets to business in US Gulf Coast

April 7, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Scana-owned PSW Power & Automation has secured a contract to supply an E-House module that will serve as an offshore power distribution for a subsea installation at a project in the Gulf of Mexico/America.

As part of the contract described as sizeable, PSW Power & Automation will design, manufacture, and assemble an E-House module for the offshore project.

The project will start immediately with delivery in the first quarter of 2026.

“This contract replicates an ongoing project, and the utilization of our already prepared engineering baseline will enable efficient project execution. We are very pleased to be trusted by our customer to deliver this project extension,” said Eirik Sørensen, Managing Director of PSW Power & Automation.

According to Scana, field developments and modification projects increasingly demand pre-assembled solutions that are designed and tested prior to the offshore installation, which enhances project planning reliability, saves time and reduces cost.

The company defines a sizeable contract as one worth between NOK 25 million and NOK 75 million (around $2.3 million and $6.9 million).

