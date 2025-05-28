Scana firm wins multi-million deal for E-house modules offshore Brazil

Back to overview
Business & Finance
May 28, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

PSW Power & Automation, a subsidiary of Norway-headquartered offshore energy technology and services provider Scana, has secured a contract valued between NOK 75 million (around $7.3 million) and NOK 150 million for an offshore project in Brazil involving the delivery of two E-House modules.

Illustration (Courtesy of PSW Technology)

According to Scana, the scope includes the design, manufacture, and assembly of the modules, which will function as offshore power distribution units for a subsea installation.

Scana said the project “leverages the company’s full range of multidisciplinary expertise, supported by its strategically located assembly and testing facilities in Norway.”

The project is classified as a substantial contract. Work is expected to begin immediately, with delivery expected in Q3 2026. Scana’s order backlog currently totals approximately NOK 1.32 billion.

Scana underwent a leadership change with the appointment of a new chief executive officer (CEO). Following Pål Selvik’s decision to step down from the position, Scana has appointed Baste Tveito, previously its chief operating officer (COO), as the new CEO, effective from May 27.

In April, the Scana-owned PSW Power & Automation secured a contract to supply an E-House module that will serve as an offshore power distribution for a subsea installation at a project in the Gulf of Mexico/America.

