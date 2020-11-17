PTTEP taps CGG for Malaysia seismic data reprocessing
Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has secured two large-scale seismic reprocessing contracts from PTTEP.
Over the course of the next year, CGG, through its offices in Kuala Lumpur, will conduct merged reprocessing of surveys from many vintages, including towed-streamer as well as OBC seismic data from offshore Sabah and Sarawak.
The fast-track products should come by mid-next year and final workstation products by the end of 2021.
PTTEP expects the resulting images will improve the definition of producing reservoirs, enable enhanced planning and drilling of future wells, and open up new plays for near-field exploration at deeper intervals.
This region has a complex highly faulted subsurface where scattered gas bodies mask the target reservoir on existing data sets, CGG explains.
To unmask the gas wipeout, remove distortions at the reservoir level and image the bounding faults, CGG will apply its latest workflow including proprietary imaging technologies, such as high-frequency full-wavefield Time-Lag FWI (HF-FWI), Q-compensating least-squares (LS-Q) Kirchhoff PSDM and LS-Q RTM, which have been fine-tuned over many similar projects in the region.
According to CGG, these technologies will also be focused to improve imaging of the deeper exploration targets, where the objective is to improve amplitude, resolution and continuity in the mini-basins and define the steeply dipping folds underneath the main unconformity.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 12 days ago
CGG narrows loss despite revenues drop
French seismic player CGG has narrowed its quarterly loss despite revenues falling some 26 per cent ...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: 21 days ago
CGG taps Shearwater for phase two of Nebula survey off Brazil
Shearwater GeoServices has secured a five-month contract extension for CGG’s Brazil Nebula multi-cli...Posted: 21 days ago
-
Posted: 12 days ago
CGG and Shearwater put off streamer tech joint venture
CGG and Shearwater have agreed to suspend negotiations around creating a marine streamer equipment J...Posted: 12 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
CGG kicks off phase two of largest OBN survey in UK Central North Sea
Paris-based geophysical services player CGG has completed the first phase of the largest OBN multi-c...Posted: about 1 month ago