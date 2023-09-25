QatarEnergy LNG awards CO2 sequestration deal to Worley

September 25, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Australia’s engineering company Worley has secured a contract with Qatargas, which recently rebranded to QatarEnergy LNG, to provide front-end engineering design (FEED) services for a CO2 sequestration project in Ras Laffan, Qatar.

Illustration. Courtesy of QatarEnergy LNG

According to Worley, the contract covers the FEED study and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) scope of work. Financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The project will be carried out by Worley’s teams in Qatar and Australia and is set for completion in 2024.

Once completed, the sequestration facility will be capable of capturing 4.3 million tonnes of CO2 every year, helping to reduce QatarEnergy LNG’s environmental impact across the LNG value chain by reducing emissions from its seven LNG trains at QG North and three LNG trains at QG South.

CO2 will be captured from the trains, compressed, and injected into the new injection wells. New compression trains and pipelines need to be installed after FEED is completed, Worley explained.

“We’ve worked alongside Qatargas for over a decade and this project further supports Qatar on its sustainability journey. This also presents an opportunity to use our in-depth knowledge of the region and global expertise in delivering FEED services to the CCUS sector to drive project delivery. As we work towards our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Nawar Chapman, Country Manager Qatar & Kuwait.

Earlier this month, Qatar’s LNG producer Qatargas revealed its decision to change its name to QatarEnergy LNG to reflect its continued commitment to LNG as “a critical source of energy for decades to come and a vital enabler of the energy transition.”

Established in 1984, the company currently operates 14 LNG production trains and is at the center of QatarEnergy’s efforts to raise Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 126 million tons per annum.​