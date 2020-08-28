Ramboll to assist TU Braunschweig with marine life research

August 28, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

The Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany has awarded Ramboll with a contract to assist in developing a research device that will study marine growth on offshore wind turbines.

The university’s Leichtweiß Institute for Hydraulic Engineering is planning to build a large-scale saltwater flow channel for the experimental investigation of marine growth on offshore wind turbines.

Ramboll’s scope of work includes general planning services, all architectural and engineering services, as well as object and structural planning and technical equipment.

The 32m long and 3m wide test facility will be equipped with two wave generators and a flow generator, as well as a water treatment system.

The development is part of the EnviSim4Mare research project focused on investigating how the growth of mussels, algae and other small marine life influences the load-bearing capacity of turbines and other maritime structures.

In addition to the Leichtweiß Institute, the research group includes the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research (AWI), Jörss-Blunck-Ordemann and Ocean Breeze Energy.