$2.3 million awarded in TEAMER’s 15th call for marine energy testing

May 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The U.S. Testing Expertise and Access to Marine Energy Research (TEAMER) program has approved 17 marine energy projects through its fifteenth request for technical support (RFTS), allocating over $2.3 million in assistance.

Technical support recipients (TSRs) will gain access to numerical modeling, laboratory and bench testing, flume and tank testing, and expert support across the TEAMER facility network. 

According to TEAMER, each applicant must submit a finalized test plan before beginning their activities. TEAMER is currently accepting applications for RFTS 16 through June 6, 2025.

Backed by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and managed by the Pacific Ocean Energy Trust, TEAMER supports marine energy development by providing access to national research infrastructure to address technical barriers and accelerate commercialization.

Among the recipients, CalWave will work with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) on techno-economic modeling to evaluate CapEx and OpEx for its xWave deployment at PacWave. Cetus Energy will work with Integral Consulting to carry out a baseline environmental assessment for a site off the southeast coast of Florida. Coastal Studies Institute will collaborate with Sandia National Laboratories on met-ocean characterization for its wave energy test facility.

At the Coastal Studies Institute’s Jennette’s Pier facility, Sandia National Laboratories will support met-ocean characterization for wave energy converter (WEC) testing. Instream Energy Systems will receive a third-party technology evaluation from both Sandia and NREL, aimed at advancing its free-flow current device toward market viability.

iProTech is collaborating with NREL to measure the hydraulic power output of its inertial water coil PTO using the LAMP test platform. Meanwhile, Littoral Power Systems is scaling and risk-assessing its NeuralWEC point absorber system through a three-way collaboration with NREL, Kelson Marine, and the University of Maine.

The WEC-Sim Facility will support Mirza Aliahmad in optimizing the MirzaWEC concept using simulation tools, while Mississippi State University will partner with Idaho National Laboratory and ABS to qualify a variable transmission system for tidal devices. The scope includes reliability analysis and fault modeling.

Optical Waters is looking to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) for lab validation of UV fiber technology aimed at mitigating biofouling in marine sensors. PNNL is also teaming up with NREL to evaluate the co-location of marine energy systems with offshore aquaculture, comparing wave energy to other renewable options.

Pterofin is refining its oscillating hydrofoil concept using numerical modeling with NREL support. Sandia National Laboratories and the University of Massachusetts will assess how biofouling affects WEC performance in tank tests, focusing on empirical data for multi-layer growth like mussels.

The University of New Hampshire and the Atlantic Marine Energy Center are advancing two separate projects: a numerical-physical tow tank testing platform with Sandia National Laboratories’ help, and the development of data acquisition systems for their tidal test site in partnership with NREL.

Water Bros Desalination is advancing a wave-powered desalination system with technical advisory support from Sandia and NREL. The evaluation process will use the Technology Performance Level assessment method to guide development.

Wave Energy Collective is optimizing its Kaizen WEC model using WecOptTool under Sandia National Laboratories’ guidance. The team aims to cut LCOE by 40% by improving shape efficiency and integrating a detailed PTO design.

Finally, Wavewatts is advancing a numerical model for its compressed-air PTO system using the WEC-Sim facility. The technology converts wave energy into storable, dispatchable power for use in sectors like aquaculture and utility-scale applications.

TEAMER is currently accepting applications for requests for technical support (RFTS 16) through June 6, 2025. RFTS 17 applications are due October 3, 2025. Applicants must coordinate with an approved TEAMER facility before applying.

Just recently, California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo’s Cal Poly Pier joined the TEAMER facility network, expanding testing capabilities for marine energy technologies.

