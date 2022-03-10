Reach Subsea wins new offshore wind contract

March 10, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Reach Subsea has been awarded a contract for an offshore wind farm located in the North Sea, under which the Norwegian subsea services provider will deploy the vessel Olympic Challenger.

Olympic Challenger: Photo source: Reach Subsea (archive)

The inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) and light construction subsea vessel, which has been on a charter with Reach Subsea since April 2018, will start working at the site of the unnamed offshore wind project early in the second quarter of this year.

The company did not disclose any details about the offshore wind farm.

“This contract with a new customer is an important milestone in the development of our renewable energy segment. Our ability to deliver quality solutions with short timelines has been the key contributing factor in winning this contract. We also see great potential to deliver a wider range of our services to this new client”, said Jostein Alendal, CEO of Reach Subsea.

The contract represents about 80 project days for Reach Subsea, according to the company, in which Norwegian maritime group Wilhelmsen, which holds ownership stakes in Edda Wind and NorSea Wind, recently acquired a 21 per cent stake.

Olympic Challenger, built in 2008, was upgraded last year with MEG tanks and an AUX crane on the back deck.

Back in 2018, Reach Subsea entered into an agreement with Olympic Subsea for the use of the vessel for two years, with an option to extend the charter for one more year.

In November last year, the company entered into a new agreement with Olympic Subsea for the vessel and said Olympic Challenger would commence operations under the new contract during the first quarter of 2022 and that it would be redelivered in the fourth quarter of this year.