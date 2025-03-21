REGENT
Home Clean Fuel REGENT working to get USCG approval for all-electric seagliers

REGENT working to get USCG approval for all-electric seagliers

Authorities & Government
March 21, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

REGENT Craft, a US-based developer and manufacturer of all-electric seagliders, has submitted its design basis agreement (DBA) for the 12-passenger Viceroy seaglider to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), advancing its maritime certification process for seagliders—high-speed, all-electric vessels that operate exclusively over the water.

Courtesy of REGENT

As explained, the DBA establishes what the Viceroy seaglider design must do to show an equivalent level of safety to other similarly sized certified vessels and consists of a concept synopsis, regulatory analysis, and risk/hazard analysis.

The submission follows months of collaboration between REGENT and the US Coast Guard to mature the contents of the DBA and ensure the Viceroy design meets or exceeds required regulatory safety standards. Approval of the DBA by the USCG is expected mid-year.

“The formal submission of the DBA is a result of a rigorous design process according to regulations and industry standards along with our commitment to attention to detail around regulatory compliance and ensuring the safety of seaglider passengers, crew, and vessel,” Ted Lester, VP of Certification at REGENT, commented.

Seagliders are Type A Wing-In Ground Effect (WIG) craft, designed to always operate within ground effect, a phenomenon that occurs within one wingspan of the surface of the water and provides significant aerodynamic efficiency.

This means seagliders are regulated as maritime vessels, in line with guidelines established by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), as well as US laws. In the US, the USCG oversees the certification process for seagliders, and in non-US markets, REGENT is partnering with the classification society Lloyd’s Register to certify vessels for other flag state jurisdictions.

With the submission of REGENT’s DBA, the company advances to the formal design stage where final designs can be developed for approval. Following approval of the DBA, the next stage will involve US Coast Guard approval of final designs and inspection of the vessel during construction to ensure it aligns with the approved design, and finally collaboration with local operators on crew training and local requirements. This process results in a certificate of inspection that clears the seaglider for commercial passenger operations.

Earlier this month, REGENT began sea trials of its full-scale Viceroy prototype in Narragansett Bay, RI. The USCG has approved REGENT’s Navigational Safety Risk Assessment for the prototype, which allows REGENT to test with humans on board in Narragansett Bay and Rhode Island Sound.

REGENT also recently broke ground on a manufacturing facility in the Quonset Business Park in North Kingstown, RI, which will come online in 2026 and house seaglider component manufacturing, vehicle final assembly, and pre-delivery testing for the Viceroy seaglider.

What is more, the company also announced plans to establish seaglider manufacturing and services in the UAE. In February 2025, the manufacturer signed an initial agreement with Strategic Development Fund (SDF), an Abu Dhabi-based investment company wholly owned by EDGE Group, to form a joint venture for manufacturing seagliders in the UAE.

Once all necessary approvals are received, the joint venture intends to produce electric seagliders and deliver them to the Middle East, Africa, and beyond while also providing aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO).

