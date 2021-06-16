Registration open for Offshore Energy 2021

June 16, 2021, by Bojan Lepic

The registration for Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference 2021 is now live! The event, to be held on 26 & 27 October in Amsterdam RAI, the Netherlands, will attract thousands of offshore professionals and hundreds of exhibiting companies. Go to registration.offshore-energy.biz to register.

Offshore Energy Exhibition & Conference (OEEC) looks forward to an edition where people can see each other in real life. Because of the vaccination programmes around the globe we are returning to a situation where people can go out and meet face-to-face. Off course, OEEC 2021 will make sure that people can connect in a safely way.

Home of energy transition

For more than 14 years, OEEC has been unique in bringing together the various offshore industries: offshore wind, oil and gas and marine energy and as such gives the energy transition a home.

The energy transition is also reflected on the exhibition floor and the content programme consisting of Talks Shows, Energy Talks, Round Tables, and a “live from the floor” studio with interviews, demonstrations, pitches live from the floor and next-generation perspectives from students and young associations.

Offshore Energy in a Changing World

OEEC presents a content programme in which the energy transition and cross-market collaboration are leading. Expect two packed days of industry insights and network opportunities with like-minded peers. In the programma experts talk about, among others, the industry lifecycle and emerging markets of offshore wind, sustainability as driver of innovations in the maritime sector and adaption as part of the energy transition.

Personal connections

On the exhibition floor, face-to-face connections are leading. “After a long period in which networking and sharing knowledge could only be done online, we see that the industry is longing to meet again in person. OEEC 2021 is grateful to provide an opportunity in which people from the offshore energy and maritime industry can see each other in a safe way”, says Anne Visser, Director of Operations at Navingo.

“To facilitate our global community we will provide a physical exhibition floor and content programme combined with an online event environment. In addition, this content will be provided on-demand after the event”.

Human Capital

To limit global warming, as agreed in the Paris Agreement, a lot of work has to be done. But do we have enough skilled people available to do make this happen? That is why OEEC 2021 will also focus on the human capital site of the energy transition.

Therefore, the Navingo Career Event will take place simultaneously on the 26th and 27th of October 2021 on the exhibition floor at Amsterdam RAI, as part of OEEC. During the Navingo Career Event companies present themselves to potential employees.

More information

More information about OEEC can be found on the website www.offshore-energy.biz. You can also register your attendance here, see which companies are exhibiting, book your conference tickets and find out more about the conference program and all other activities during the event.

