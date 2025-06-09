The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and Energy Conservation signing a memorandum of understanding with Aquatera.
Renewables training in focus as Indonesia partners with Aquatera

Renewables training in focus as Indonesia partners with Aquatera

June 9, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

The Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, through its Human Resource Development Centre for Electricity, New, Renewable Energy, and Energy Conservation (PPSDM KEBTKE), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Aquatera, a UK-based renewable energy firm.

Source: Aquatera

The partnership aims to build technical and institutional capacity to support Indonesia’s transition to cleaner energy sources, with a focus on human resources, knowledge transfer, and regional inclusion.

According to Aquatera, the collaboration includes training and certification in sustainable energy systems, targeted support for coastal and island regions, expert personnel deployment, vocational education, and curriculum development that reflects local contexts. It also aligns with Indonesia’s sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the energy sector.

Since 2024, PPSDM KEBTKE and Aquatera have been working together on the Energy Transition Business and Change Management Centre of Excellence (ET CoE), a program designed to build internal capabilities at the State Electricity Company (PLN) for leading Indonesia’s clean energy transition.

“This programme is expected to enhance PLN’s organisational capacity in energy transition, foster a more responsive and inclusive workforce, support the adoption of international standards, and increase the representation of women and other underrepresented groups in the energy transition process,” said Leuserina Garniati, Director of Aquatera.

Funded by the Southeast Asia Energy Transition Partnership (ETP) under the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the ET CoE consists of two technical training tracks.

Program 1, focused on change management and business development, targets 124 senior staff at PLN, covering topics such as global energy trends, operational optimisation of coal-fired assets, leadership in transition, grid infrastructure, and sustainable energy financing.

Program 2, aimed at 1,000 mid-to-junior-level PLN personnel, offers technical modules in solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, hydrogen, battery storage, smart grids, carbon capture, and digital asset management.

The curriculum was co-developed by consortium partners after identifying capability gaps between PLN’s existing workforce and international best practices.

Aquatera is set to benefit from the upcoming expansion of the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC), as Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) takes full ownership of the site. The £2.8 million second-phase development will create additional office and research space at the Stromness-based hub, where Aquatera operates alongside EMEC and other clean energy organisations.

