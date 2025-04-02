Orkney Research and Innovation Campus - ORIC (Courtesy of Highlands and Islands Enterprise)
Orkney’s marine renewables campus moves to HIE ownership

April 2, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has taken full ownership of the Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC) in Stromness, Scotland, following the transfer of Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) share in the joint venture (JV).

According to HIE, the move comes as ORIC prepares for a second phase of development, backed by a £2.8 million funding package from HIE and OIC. 

The expansion will add office and study space to the 3.75-acre campus, which houses clean energy and low-carbon research, including the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), Aquatera, and academic institutions. HIE noted that additional funding is being sought from the UK Government under the Islands Growth Deal.

Opened in 2018, ORIC was originally a multi-million-pound partnership between HIE and OIC, redeveloping former school buildings into a renewables research hub. The change in ownership consolidates governance under HIE, which will now lead the campus’s future growth.

“To date, ORIC has proven highly effective as a joint venture partnership between OIC and HIE, creating a vibrant, supportive environment for tenants, supporting high quality jobs, strengthening Orkney’s position as a global leader in renewable energy and bringing historic properties in Stromness back into productive use,” said Stuart Black, Chief Executive at HIE.

“As we now look towards the next phase of the project, and to ensure we maximise the exciting opportunity presented by the Islands’ Growth Deal, it was agreed between HIE and OIC that the time was right to introduce a new, more streamlined, ownership structure.”

Black said that the more streamlined governance and operational framework will strengthen ORIC’s future growth and ensure ongoing support for the organizations, projects, and individuals based at the campus. Existing tenants will not be affected, as HIE will continue collaborating with OIC and other partners on future developments.

“The Orkney Research and Innovation Campus is an important partner in Orkney’s business and research sector and we remain wholly committed to working closely with HIE and ORIC to ensure its ongoing success,” added Oliver Reid, Chief Executive at Orkney Islands Council.

“This change in the investment model opens up a number of new avenues and opportunities for ORIC—vital as it moves into the second stage of its development—and we are eager to see its future development.”

In 2022, HIE and Orkney Islands Council approved a funding package totaling £2.8 million (€3.1 million) toward the second phase of development at Orkney Research and Innovation Campus (ORIC).

