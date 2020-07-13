Rever Offshore delivers Serica campaign

Subsea services player Rever Offshore has recently completed a contract awarded by Serica Energy.

This is the second campaign Rever has undertaken for the North Sea operator within a framework agreement from November 2018.

The workscope, which took place in the North Sea’s Rhum field, was completed in late May.

The 14-day campaign saw the company deploy the multi-purpose dive support and offshore construction vessel, the Rever Polaris.

Specifically, the vessel carried out electrical diagnostics as part of a multi-year campaign of preventive maintenance on the subsea cable network.

Subsequent testing took place via the Polaris and Serica’s Bruce platform.

Barry Macleod, Rever Offshore CEO, said:

“As we complete our second campaign for Serica Energy within the current framework agreement, so our knowledge and understanding of the client continues to grow.

“Completed on schedule and, most importantly, safely during these operationally challenging times, this complex IRM workscope is illustrative of the benefits an established client relationship can bring – and one which we look forward to building on in the future.”

This is one of several Rever’s campaigns since the introduction of stringent measures implemented during the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said it has developed and adhered to strict protocol specific to the situation.

It said it is working closely with its clients to ensure all staff remain safe, regardless of location.