Rever Offshore wraps up Total IRM work

Rever Offshore has completed a two-phase contract with energy major Total E&P UK.

Beginning in late March, Rever Offshore undertook an onshore project management and engineering campaign, accompanied by an initial 41-day offshore operation and subsequent 10 day campaign, to conduct essential inspection, repair and maintenance (IRM) work on Total’s North Sea production assets.

The work scope also included the completion of two construction projects comprising the installation, hook-up and protection of a 2.6km electrical cable.

Rever Offshore deployed its multi-purpose dive support and offshore construction vessel (DSV) Rever Polaris.

Barry Macleod, Rever Offshore CEO, said: “As we continue to build on our long-standing relationship with Total, the safety of all involved has remained as important as ever. This two-phase project saw a concerted effort from Rever, Total and third-party contractors to prepare for this essential IRM project, whilst ensuring the highest level of planning to protect our people and assets.

“This contract signifies that Rever not only continues to operate during this challenging period, but that we remain a trusted contractor, invested in keeping staff safe during all our operations, no matter the environment and circumstances. We look forward to working with Total throughout 2020 and into the future.”