Rotterdam’s PortXL and GTT join hands on maritime innovation

October 4, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

PortXL, the Rotterdam-based accelerator for maritime, sustainable start-ups and scale-ups, has formed a strategic partnership with French containment specialist GTT to work in the field of maritime innovation.

The Rotterdam-based maritime start-up accelerator and GTT believe this collaboration sets the stage for an entrepreneurial journey towards transforming the maritime industry through innovation.

By having PortXL’s extensive network and GTT’s industry knowledge, the collaboration aims to unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and shape the sustainable future of maritime operations.

PortXL and GTT will collaborate on various initiatives through this partnership, including the start-up acceleration program and industry-wide events.

This year, eight sustainable maritime start-ups and scale-ups have started their development program since September, already diving deep into the maritime ecosystem.

“We are delighted to add GTT to our partner base. Their advanced technological knowledge and innovative vision create great opportunities for start-ups and scale-ups. Also working together with the other partners in our maritime accelerator will contribute to the development of the whole maritime and port ecosystem as a whole,” said Christel Pullens, Managing Director at PortXL.

“Collaborating with PortXL will give us access to a dynamic ecosystem made up of committed start-ups.,” said Jean-Baptiste Boutillier, Innovation VP at GTT.

“We are convinced that the decarbonisation of the maritime industry will undeniably involve technological innovations. This collaboration illustrates our commitment to fostering a spirit of innovation and embracing disruptive ideas, propelling us towards a more sustainable and technologically advanced future for the entire industry.”

The partnership between PortXL and GTT signifies a major milestone in their shared commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence in the maritime industry. Both organizations are ready to make significant achievements in driving climate-positive change across the sector by combining their expertise and resources

GTT has recently signed a technical services agreement (TSA) with compatriot shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group. Under the agreement, GTT will provide CMA CGM with maintenance and operation services for 49 ‘biomethane and e-methane ready’ LNG-powered container vessels, all equipped with GTT’s Mark III, Mark III Flex and Recycool technologies.