RWE and Harbour Energy shake hands to pursue carbon capture and storage

December 22, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

RWE and Harbour Energy have established a partnership to investigate options to capture, transport and store CO2 from RWE’s gas-fired power stations via Viking CCS, Harbour Energy’s CO2 transport and storage network.

Source: RWE

The partnership is expected to lead to the transportation and storage of captured CO2 from RWE’s 1.7 GW Staythorpe Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power station near Newark in Nottinghamshire and from a new-build H Class CCGT power station at an RWE-owned site on the Humber.

The captured CO2 will be transported to the site of the former Theddlethorpe Gas Terminal, from where it will then be transported 140 kilometers to Harbour Energy’s depleted Viking gas fields in the North Sea, 9,000 feet beneath the seabed, for permanent storage.

“RWE recognises that the East Coast has become a hub for decarbonisation and is delighted to be working in partnership with Harbour Energy to develop generation assets which could complement the ongoing decarbonisation activities in the region,” said Tom Glover RWE UK country Chair.

“These projects ensure that we can continue to provide safe, efficient, flexible and reliable generation to power the UK whilst supporting our ongoing commitment to help Britain in its pathway to achieve net zero.”

RWE joins Phillips 66, VPI and West Burton Energy as capture project partners to Viking CCS.

The project, previously known as V Net Zero, is targeting the first CO2 capture as early as 2027 and a reduction of 10 million tonnes of UK emissions per annum by 2030 and up to 15 million tonnes by 2035.

Harbour Energy secured the CO2 appraisal and storage license (CS license) for the project from the UK Oil and Gas Authority (OGA) in October 2021.

The company recently entered into an exclusive commercial relationship with the Associated British Ports (ABP) for the development of a CO2 import terminal at the Port of Immingham, the UK’s largest port by tonnage.