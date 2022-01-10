SAAM Towage Colombia achieves carbon neutrality in Cartagena Bay

January 10, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Towage operator SAAM Towage correctly measured and offset 100% of the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions generated during 2020 in all maritime operations of the tugs in the Bay of Cartagena, classification society Bureau Veritas has verified.

Photo: SAAM

These emissions totaled 3,930 tons of CO2e, including all services provided for the Ecopetrol Group.

Joao Paulo Marins, Country Manager of SAAM Towage Colombia, described the company’s PAS 2060 carbon neutrality certification and ISO 14061-1 assurance of GHG as a milestone for the company.

“Sustainability is a strategic objective and moving forward towards more and more sustainable operations is one of the cornerstones of our management,” the executive explained.

“Because of this, we not only measured our carbon footprint and took steps to reduce it, but we also decided to fully offset it with forestry projects, thus making our operations carbon neutral.”

Actions taken include efficiently using fuel and planning maneuvers, migrating to LED lighting and training personnel.

Two initiatives were selected to offset emissions. In addition to offsetting GHGs, they also support the local economy in communities near the company’s operations and help recover deforested acreage. The project is known as the Andean and Atlantic Coast Association Program – FCG and Caracoli Carbon Bonds.

According to the company, the goal for 2022 is to continue to make progress by upgrading facilities and equipment technology. SAAM Towage Colombia is already working on the future installation of a solar power generation plant at the Cartagena Operations Base.

SAAM Towage is part of SAAM, a multinational company founded in Chile in 1961. It operates through its three business divisions –port terminals, towage and logistics.

Being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Chile Index (DJSI Chile) and the S&P MILA Pacific Alliance Select, the company is committed to sustainability and transparency across its operations.