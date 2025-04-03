SAAM Towage, Caterpillar Marine team up to boost electrification and green fuels uptake

SAAM Towage
April 3, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Chilean towage services provider SAAM Towage and Texas-based Caterpillar Marine have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to evaluate and implement alternative power solutions to diesel, including electrification and alternative fuels such as methanol and ethanol, for the tug fleet.

Courtesy of SAAM Towage

The companies are already working to launch a diesel and methanol dual-fuel engine, which would first be deployed in tugs in 2026.

“This alliance is in line with the sustainable development objectives that the company has set for itself and is a powerful tool to address the challenges presented by climate change and the decarbonization efforts of the global maritime industry,” Pablo Cáceres, SAAM Towage’s Sustainability and Development Manager, commented.

“Adopting alternative energy sources that reduce GHG emissions, such as electrification and less carbon-intensive fuels, positions us at the forefront of maritime innovation.”

SAAM Towage is currently present at more than 90 ports in 13 countries in the Americas. With over 150 tugs powered by Caterpillar Marine engines, SAAM Towage works closely with the company to leverage the latest technologies to improve fleet performance.

“We are committed to supporting SAAM Towage in reducing fuel consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while improving its fleet’s operational efficiency,” Brad Johnson, Caterpillar Marine Vice President and General Manager, said.

SAAM Towage already operates two electric tugs with CAT engines in British Columbia (Canada) and is preparing to receive its third such tug for its operations in Chile.

A year ago, the company and its partners unveiled the first 100% electric, zero-emission tugboats that now service clients in the Port of Vancouver.

What is more, Chile’s state-owned company Empresa Nacional del Petróleo (Enap) and SAAM launched Latin America’s first electric tug in Turkey in late 2024. The vessel with electric propulsion that does not emit greenhouse gases (GHG) and reduces environmental and underwater noise will operate in Puerto Chacabuco, Aysén region, in Chile, providing berthing and unberthing services

Last month, the electric tug wrapped up sea trials in Tuzla Bay, Istanbul, before traveling to Chile. The tug is 25 meters long and 13 meters wide (beam), boasting a maximum bollard pull of over 70 metric tons. 

