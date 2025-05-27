SAAM Towage electric tugs achieve 72% carbon intensity reduction in Canada

Back to overview
May 27, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

A little over a year has passed since Chile-headquartered towage services provider SAAM Towage deployed its 100% electric tugs in Canada. Within this timeframe, the company said that it has achieved “massive” reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Courtesy of SAAM Towage

As disclosed, one year of operations in the Great White North yielded “landmark” sustainability metrics, with electric propulsion and other optimizations reducing the carbon intensity levels of SAAM Towage’s operations at the Port of Vancouver by up to 72% compared to conventional diesel tugs.

SAAM Towage revealed that the electric tugs’ operating costs were 70% lower than diesel-powered vessels. In addition to this, the company’s representatives have highlighted that an additional 90% decrease after the second year is expected.

“Introducing electric tugboats marks a profound change in our industry. Our experience in Vancouver demonstrates that maritime electromobility is not only a viable solution that we can provide to our customers, but also offers outstanding environmental and economic benefits,” remarked Pablo Cáceres, SAAM Towage’s Sustainability and Development Manager.

The electric tugboat initiative, dubbed the Dynamo project, saw the Chilean maritime transportation player deploy a pair of units in the Port of Vancouver in early 2024, with a third one slated to begin operations in Puerto Chacabuco (Chilean Patagonia) during this year.

Following successful sea trials in November 2023, the newbuilds, the construction contract for which was clinched by the Turkish shipyard Sanmar, were all but ready to set sail for Canada in December. They finally reached the North American nation at the beginning of March 2024.

The tugs were launched the following month in a special ceremony held together with the Indigenous partners in the presence of government officials and leading sector organizations, and entered service in April 2024. At the time, the estimate was that the ships would slash CO2 emissions by 2,400 metric tons annually.

That said, SAAM Towage has noted that the journey to ensure the vessels see light of day was ‘riddled with challenges’, largely pertaining to design and construction, battery charging infrastructure, and crew training, as well as financial viability. To address some of these matters, the company partnered with the naval architect firm Robert Allan.

According to Cáceres, in the upcoming years, SAAM Towage will endeavor to explore further alternatives and eco-friendly technologies, similar to its alliances with Neptune in Canada and Enap in Chile, including but not limited to solutions based on electric power.

“We have a long road ahead of us. We want to advance in the availability and use of alternative fuels; reengineering of existing tugboats, electrification and introduction of more sustainable technologies; data management and energy efficiency; and reduction of underwater noise,” he concluded.

