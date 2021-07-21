Safe Bulkers orders three eco-friendly Kamsarmaxes

July 21, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Greece-based dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has placed an order for three Japanese eco-efficient Kamsarmax class vessels as part of its “green” fleet renewal program.

As disclosed, the 82,000 dwt units are designed to meet the latest requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to greenhouse gas, EEDI Phase 3.

What is more, they will comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III, according to the company.

The scheduled delivery dates are within the fourth quarter of 2023 for one vessel and within the first quarter of 2024, for the other two vessels.

“We are continuing our fleet renewal strategy, by ordering three additional vessels, bringing the total number of newbuilds to eight GHG-EEDI Phase 3, NOx-Tier III. In parallel, the Company has already acquired two younger second hand vessels,” Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented.

“Newbuild orders and second hand acquisitions are in the context of our strategy to replace older or Chinese-built vessels, six of which have been sold until now.”

The acquisition, which will be financed from the cash reserves of the company, is part of the company’s newbuilding program.

Two weeks ago, Safe Bulkers announced that it will invest in a new eco-efficient, dry bulk vessel.

The firm currently has 28 vessels, with two sales to be delivered, according to VesselsValue.