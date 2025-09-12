Tsuneishi Shipbuilding marks handover of HMM’s eco-friendly 42,200 dwt bulker as done

Tsuneishi
September 12, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Japan-based Tsuneishi Shipbuilding recently delivered an environmentally friendly 42,200 dwt bulk carrier Ocean Ariel to South Korean maritime transportation major HMM.

Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

As disclosed, the 26,700 GT bulker, engineered based on Tsuneishi Shipbuilding’s TESS42 design, was handed over to its owner on August 27.

According to officials from the Japanese vessel construction player, the eco-friendly newbuilding maintains the same overall length as the TESS38 models—which is 180 meters—but it boasts an increased deadweight tonnage and ‘enhanced’ fuel efficiency. The unit’s width is 32.2 meters while its depth is 15.4 meters.

In addition to being capable of carrying the three major bulk cargoes (iron ore, grains, and coal), the Liberia-flagged Ocean Ariel will reportedly also transport lumber, hot coils, sulfur, and other commodities.

What is more, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has noted that the Supramax unit uses a semi-box-type hold that is suitable for transporting steel products, as well.

It is understood that, as of the end of last year, HMM’s bulk carrier fleet encompasses more than twenty units, among which 18 are owned, while the remainder are chartered-in. As informed, around seventeen of these vessels are dry bulk carriers, with the rest being multipurpose ships.

The company is also alleged to have embarked on a path to become one of the leading bulk operators in South Korea by 2030, with an ambition to boost the number of both its tanker and bulker fleet to over a hundred vessels by that year.

On the other hand, over the course of the past year, Tsuneishi Shipbuilding has launched and handed over several bulk carriers, with a particular emphasis on ships powered by clean fuels such as methanol.

For instance, in November last year, the shipbuilder splashed what was hailed as ‘the world’s first’ 65,700 dwt methanol dual-fuel bulker featuring characteristics of Tsuneishi’s TESS666 Aeroline design. The Ultramax newbuild, which is chartered by NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers, an NYK Group company, was turned over in mid-May 2025.

In July this year, Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (THI), a Philippines-based manufacturing base, also launched ‘the world’s first’ dual-fuel methanol Kamsarmax bulk carrier. The construction of the ship was nearing its end in April.

