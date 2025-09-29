Algoma
Five scores in the fleet: Algoma welcomes new methanol-ready Kamsarmax

September 29, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Canadian shipping company Algoma Central Corporation has taken delivery of Algoma Legacy, the first of three new methanol-ready Kamsarmax-sized ocean belt self-unloading vessels.

Courtesy of Algoma Central Corporation

The Algoma Legacy will join the Ocean Self-Unloader Pool, followed by two sister vessels in 2026 and early 2027.

As explained, these new vessels will replace the three oldest ships in the pool, allowing for redeployment of the vessels being replaced and are expected to be 40% more efficient owing to a combination of fuel efficiency and optimized cargo lift.

The 79,624 dwt vessel was built with Tier 3 engines and designed to exceed the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Level III requirements, as per the company.

Flying the flag of the Bahamas, the newbuilding has a length of 229 meters and a width of 32 meters.

With this addition, the company will have an ownership interest in 100 vessels across its global fleet.

“This is a proud moment on two fronts: the delivery of the Algoma Legacy, the first of three newbuild next generation methanol-ready self-unloading vessels and the achievement of our 100th vessel globally,” Gregg Ruhl, President & CEO of Algoma Central Corporation, commented.

A decade ago, the company operated just under 40 vessels, serving primarily the Great Lakes–St. Lawrence Seaway. Today, Algoma’s dry and liquid bulk fleets have grown by more than 60 vessels, in Canada and globally, marking its transformation into a global operator.

Algoma now has seven vessels under construction with deliveries expected between 2025 and 2027.

