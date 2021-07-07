Safe Bulkers invests in new eco-efficient Kamsarmax

July 7, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Monaco-headquartered dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has acquired a Japanese-built, 82,000 dwt dry bulk newbuild vessel.

As informed, the Kamsarmax class vessel is designed to meet the latest requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to greenhouse gas, EEDI, Phase 3.

Once delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, it will also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III.

“We continue to invest in the most efficient, environmental friendly available vessels in the market, gradually renewing our fleet,” Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented.

The acquisition will be financed from the cash reserves of the company, according to Safe Bulkers.

As part of its fleet renewal program, the company has ordered additional five Japanese newbuild vessels, three of which are Post-Panamaxes and two are Kamsarmaxes.

Last month, Safe Bulkers entered into a credit facility of $70 million with a five-year tenor. The proceeds from the credit facility will refinance loan facilities of $64.3 million, in respect of eight vessels maturing in 2023.