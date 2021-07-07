Back to overview
Home Green marine Safe Bulkers invests in new eco-efficient Kamsarmax

Safe Bulkers invests in new eco-efficient Kamsarmax

July 7, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Monaco-headquartered dry bulk owner Safe Bulkers has acquired a Japanese-built, 82,000 dwt dry bulk newbuild vessel.

As informed, the Kamsarmax class vessel is designed to meet the latest requirements of Energy Efficiency Design Index related to greenhouse gas, EEDI, Phase 3.

Once delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023, it will also comply with the latest NOx emissions regulation, NOx-Tier III.

“We continue to invest in the most efficient, environmental friendly available vessels in the market, gradually renewing our fleet,” Loukas Barmparis, president of Safe Bulkers, commented.

The acquisition will be financed from the cash reserves of the company, according to Safe Bulkers.

As part of its fleet renewal program, the company has ordered additional five Japanese newbuild vessels, three of which are Post-Panamaxes and two are Kamsarmaxes.

Last month, Safe Bulkers entered into a credit facility of $70 million with a five-year tenor. The proceeds from the credit facility will refinance loan facilities of $64.3 million, in respect of eight vessels maturing in 2023.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    Alewijnse

  • Partner

    KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP

  • Partner

    Boskalis

    With 800 specialized vessels and an unprecedented breadth of activities in 90 countries across six continents we help our clients in the offshore industry…