Saipem joins Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization

August 5, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Italy’s engineering, drilling, and construction services giant Saipem has become an associate member of Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO), an organization focusing on the practical application of new nuclear solutions in the maritime industry.

According to NEMO, the Italian company shares the organization’s commitment to a greener maritime industry and will bring design solution expertise to the community.

As explained, Saipem deploys “increasingly digital means, technologies, and processes geared for environmental sustainability” to support its clients on the energy transition pathway towards net zero.

Saipem’s business is organized into five lines: Asset Based Services, Drilling, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, Sustainable Infrastructures, Robotics & Industrialized Solutions.

The Milan Stock Exchange-listed company operates five yards and an offshore fleet comprising 17 owned construction vessels and 13 drilling rigs, of which nine are owned.

Created in 2024 by a group of companies interested in developing nuclear energy solutions for the maritime sector, NEMO was recently awarded NGO Consultative Status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and a formal invitation to regularly participate in the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

With the new status, the organization aims to actively contribute to global discussions and policy developments at the highest levels of maritime and nuclear governance.

