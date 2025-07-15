IMO and IAEA grant official status to Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization

Back to overview
Regulation & Policy
July 15, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization (NEMO), an organization focusing on the practical application of new nuclear solutions in the maritime industry, has received NGO Consultative Status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and a formal invitation to regularly participate in the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

With its new status as a formally recognized NGO, NEMO aims to actively contribute to global discussions and policy developments at the highest levels of maritime and nuclear governance.

The organization will contribute expert knowledge, technical input, and strategic recommendations to support the integration of nuclear technologies in shipping, offshore energy platforms, and floating nuclear power systems.

In addition, NEMO is expected to actively participate in the IAEA’s ATLAS (Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea) initiative. Set to launch later in 2025, ATLAS is the IAEA’s international program supporting the development of regulatory frameworks for nuclear energy at sea.

“This major milestone reflects the growing importance of nuclear innovation in the maritime sphere for achieving global decarbonization and energy security goals,” said Mamdouh El-Shanawany, Chairman of NEMO. “We are honoured to collaborate with the IMO and IAEA to help shape the future of clean maritime energy and ensure that nuclear solutions are deployed safely, securely and effectively across international waters.”

NEMO was created in 2024 by a group of companies interested in developing nuclear energy solutions for the maritime sector.

