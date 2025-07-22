Nuclear
Back to overview
Home Nuclear Two organizations shake hands to work on nuclear-powered shipping and TNPP

Two organizations shake hands to work on nuclear-powered shipping and TNPP

Collaboration
July 22, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The World Nuclear Transport Institute (WNTI) and the Nuclear Energy Maritime Organisation (NEMO) have penned a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on advancing nuclear-powered shipping and transportable nuclear power plants (TNPP).

Illustration. A rendering of a 15,000 TEU-class SMR-powered containership approved by ABS. Courtesy of HD KSOE

As disclosed, the partners will seek to pioneer the creation of international standards that put the priority mark on safety, security and sustainability in both the transport of nuclear and radioactive materials and the usage of nuclear energy at sea or in remote locations.

To be more specific, under the MoU, WNTI is to concentrate on the secure transport of nuclear materials and TNPPs, while NEMO will endeavor to tackle issues related to nuclear-powered and propelled vessels, including regulation, design and operations. The parties said they will work on floating nuclear power plants (FNPP) together.

As noted, the bipartite initiative is also envisaged to support WNTI’s five-year strategy, due to be launched later this year, which is said to be focused on the delivery and growth of a global nuclear and radioactive materials transport industry.

Speaking about the development, Pete Bryant, Chief Executive Officer, WNTI, remarked: “This collaboration is a crucial step toward accelerating clean energy innovation – helping us tackle climate change and deliver on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.”

Mamdouh El-Shanawany, Chairman, NEMO, added that the efforts WNTI and NEMO are making represent the laying of groundwork for “a new era” of clean maritime transport.

WNTI and NEMO joining forces comes amid efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) to kickstart the ATLAS (Atomic Technologies Licensed for Applications at Sea) program later this year. The program is designed to assist nations in creating regulations and guidelines for the transport of small modular reactors (SMR) and the use of nuclear enery at sea.

NEMO, which was awarded NGO Consultative Status at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in mid-July this year, is an active participant in this vision.

As the maritime industry sails ever closer to Net Zero, nuclear energy has emerged as a possible low-emission propulsion option for commercial shipping. It is under consideration for its high energy density and the potential for nuclear-powered vessels to ‘tremendously’ reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during operation.

That said, a lack of robust regulatory frameworks, safety concerns, and public acceptance remain significant obstacles. According to the New Energies Coalition, which was formed by French maritime transport heavyweight CMA CGM, unlocking the potential of nuclear power in future shipping and port operations will require close coordination between industry stakeholders, regulators, and governments.

Moreover, per the organization’s report, these endeavors need to be ramped up over the next decade to meet the envisioned goals.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

READ MORE

𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐬𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞 ⤵️

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐢𝐧-𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟑𝟏!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS
Related news

List of highlighted news articles