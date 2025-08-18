Saipem sheds light on its part in early start-up of ExxonMobil’s oil project offshore Guyana

SBM Offshore's FPSO One Guyana at ExxonMobil-operated Yellowtail; Source: Saipem
Business Developments & Projects
August 18, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Italy’s engineering, drilling, and construction services giant Saipem has landed a helping hand to U.S.-headquartered ExxonMobil to bring online its fourth oil project on the Stabroek block off the coast of Guyana.

Building upon the experience gained from previous large-scale deepwater developments with ExxonMobil Guyana, such as Liza Phase 1 and 2, Payara, and Uaru, Saipem contributed to an advanced production start-up of the Yellowtail field by nearly four months at Guyana’s Stabroek block.

Following a final investment decision (FID), the Italian player secured a contract award in 2022 to undertake the engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of the subsea umbilical, riser, and flowline (SURF) system for the project.

Afterward, the firm’s FDS2 J-lay vessel completed the installation of the rigid flowline and steel lazy wave risers in an early 2024 campaign, which concluded in 2025 with the Constellation vessel executing the installation of flexible risers, umbilicals, and the connection of the pre-laid rigid riser to SBM Offshore’s FPSO One Guyana.

The Normand Samson multi-support vessel (MSV) was involved throughout the offshore campaign from mid-2024, delivering subsea pre-commissioning, surveys, light construction, and installation of flowline jumpers fabricated at Saipem’s yard in Georgetown.

The Italian firm underlined: “All offshore and onshore activities adhered to the highest standards of safety and quality and were completed on schedule. Saipem remains committed to delivering innovative engineering and technological solutions in challenging geological settings such as the Stabroek Block.

“The company integrates acquired expertise with a focus on sustainability and local development and will continue to collaborate closely with local communities and stakeholders, fostering economic growth and the development of specialised skills onsite.”

ExxonMobil intends to have six FPSOs with a gross production capacity of over 1.2 million barrels of oil per day at the Stabroek block by the end of 2027.

However, the firm has also hinted at the possibility of employing up to ten FPSOs to develop the estimated gross discovered recoverable resources of over 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

