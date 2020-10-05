SAL Heavy Lift takes major stake in Intermarine

October 5, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Image courtesy: SAL

Heavy lift shipping major SAL Heavy Lift has acquired a major stake in Intermarine, paving the way to expand its business in the Americas.

As informed, Intermarine will continue trading as an independent brand within the SAL Heavy Lift Group.

The two will be joining forces within the Americas and cross-Atlantic trade offering breakbulk and heavy lift shipping services.

Intermarine has a 30-year experience in breakbulk liner services between North America and South America and in the Caribbean.

The new brand will be headed by Intermarine veterans Richard Seeg as President and Chad Call as Vice President and CFO, joined by CEO and shareholder Svend Andersen.

“The joining of Intermarine with the SAL organization is a perfect matching of two companies which share the same basic set of values and business philosophy yet with a different fleet of vessels, resources and outreach. In combination, it makes an unmatched setup in cross-Atlantic trading and intra-Americas heavy lift shipping,” Svend Andersen, Intermarine CEO, said.

With the acquisition of Intermarine, SAL will benefit from more vessels being able to operate not only in and out of South America, but also into offsite river deltas, where SAL would otherwise have had limited access.

Richard Seeg, Intermarine President, believes having SAL as an organization behind the activities of Intermarine brings a wide range of commercial opportunities, including comprehensive sales networks and high-tech vessels.

“We have for a while been looking at expanding our services in the Americas, and with Intermarine now being part of the SAL Group, we can enable further trade across the Atlantic, combining important trade between Africa, South America, North America and Europe,” Martin Harren, SAL CEO, added.

The new business constellation begins commercial operation effective immediately.