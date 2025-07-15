ExxonMobil hires Helix for three-year plug and abandonment services
July 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S.-headquartered offshore energy services provider Helix Energy Solutions has secured a plug and abandonment (P&A) agreement with U.S. energy major ExxonMobil in the Gulf of America.

Source: Helix Energy Solutions

The company’s Louisiana-based shallow water abandonment group Helix Alliance was awarded the three-year framework agreement for offshore P&A services.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering high-value, fit-for-purpose decommissioning services,” said Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix. “This agreement also demonstrates Helix Alliance’s position as a trusted partner for comprehensive offshore solutions, providing well intervention, diving, heavy lift, and marine support services on the U.S. Gulf of America shelf.”

As for other recent news from the company, Helix Robotics Solutions, the robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions, won a contract in March with Italian cable systems giant Prysmian for its T1400-2 trencher, which began this month.

This marks the first major deployment of the T1400-2 system since its acquisition, refurbishment, and integration into the company’s asset fleet.

