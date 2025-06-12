Back to overview
SAL Heavy’s fleet grows with launch of fourth methanol-ready Orca class ship

Vessels
June 12, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Germany’s maritime heavy lift and project cargo carrier SAL Heavy Lift has reached a new milestone in the construction of its methanol-ready Orca class fleet with the launch of the fourth unit, Carlotta.

Courtesy of SAL Heavy Lift

The launching ceremony for the newbuild was held in May 2025 at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai.

Carlotta is the fourth out of five vessels in the Orca class fleet, which, according to SAL Heavy Lift, was specifically designed to meet the rigorous demands of heavy lift shipping while reducing carbon emissions.

Each ship, classed by DNV, features a length of 149.9 meters and a width of 27.2 meters. The vessels are equipped with hybrid propulsion systems and 800-ton fully electric cranes as well as a shore power solution allowing them to connect to the local power grid.

Finnish technology company Wärtsilä was selected to equip the ships with its 32 main engines capable of operating with methanol fuel

The first two units from the Orca class, Elise and Frida, were launched in July and October 2024 to be ‘exclusively involved’ in the transportation of offshore wind turbine components in a long-term commitment with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy.

The third vessel, Patricia, hit the water at the Chinese shipyard in December 2024.

The remaining vessels in the Orca class fleet will serve the clients of the Jumbo-SAL Alliance.

