SAL supports Arctic LNG 2

April 20, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

German heavy-lift sea transportation company SAL has moved equipment for Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 project.

Courtesy of SAL

SAL’s Type 171 ice-class vessel MV Klara transported equipment from Masan and Pyongtaek, South Korea to Murmansk, Russia.

Novatek’s Arctic LNG 2 is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project being developed in the Gydan Peninsula in the northern part of Siberia, Russia. The project envisages constructing three LNG liquefaction trains of 6.6 million tones per year each. It will also have a cumulative gas condensate production capacity of 1.6 million toness per year.

The expected production capacity of the project is 19.8 million tonnes of LNG a year.

It is one of several projects being undertaken in the Russian Arctic region.

SAL contributed to the project with the shipment of about 30.000 freight tonnes on five different vessels.