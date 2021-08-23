Samsung Heavy bags order for LNG carrier duo

August 23, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) has secured a contract for the construction of two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

The order has been placed by an undisclosed shipowner from the Oceania region.

It has a value of KRW 460.9 billion (around $393 million), SHI revealed in a stock exchange filing on 23 August 2021.

As informed, the ship pair will be delivered by the end of September 2024.

The latest deal brings the shipbuilder’s orderbook to 54 vessels, representing 78 per cent of SHI’s annual order target.

Last week, Samsung Heavy unveiled the decision to sell stock and raise fresh capital amounting to KRW 1.23 trillion. SHI would use the funds to develop environmentally friendly ship technologies, stepping up its contribution to the industry-wide decarbonization efforts.