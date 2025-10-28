ABS debuts digital twin to enhance safety, cut downtime, and extend lifespan of FPSOs, FLNGs, and FSRUs

Matthew Tremblay, ABS Vice President, Global Offshore Markets; Source: ABS
Technology
October 28, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), a classification society, has launched a real-time 3D structural digital twin life-cycle management tool, which is a web-based solution tailored for floating production storage and offloading (FPSO), floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG), and floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) owners and operators.

ABS’ EagleTwin structural digital twin is said to integrate inspection and Class data with any computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) for comprehensive structural life-cycle management, in an attempt to improve safety of offshore operations by enabling a better understanding an asset’s condition for compliance and safety.

The cloud-based software is a SOC Type 2 platform, seen as the gold standard in data security, and is available worldwide through the ABS MyFreedom portal. EagleTwin also entails specialized tools for gauging, planning, and CAD features, providing enhanced accuracy and efficiency in structural assessments.

This solution, which provides an interactive 3D digital representation of an offshore asset, enables more informed decision-making for repair and inspection operations by giving operators a more complete picture of the structural health of their offshore asset.

John McDonald, ABS President and COO, commented: “EagleTwin is designed to tackle some of the key challenges of offshore asset management and inspection planning. By providing operators with a dynamic digital twin, our tool delivers real-time insights into asset conditions and risk factors, enabling more informed decision-making and early detection of potential issues.

“This not only enhances safety and operational efficiency but also helps protect and maximize the market value of critical assets—reducing unplanned downtime, extending asset life, and supporting long-term investment strategies.”

This launch comes months after ABS gave its blessing to SBM Offshore’s NearZero FPSO design, which incorporates low-carbon technologies that are perceived to collectively create a near-zero Scope 3 carbon emissions profile, achieving up to an 80% cut in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

