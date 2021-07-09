SCF Group, TotalEnergies fix charter for two more LNG carrier newbuilds

July 9, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Russian tanker owner SCF Group has received confirmation from TotalEnergies for an option for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers.

The vessels will be chartered for a period of up to seven years, operating within TotalEnergies global portfolio LNG trade under the technical management of Sovcomflot.

The option was exercised under a contract between TotalEnergies and Sovcomflot signed earlier this year for one sister vessel for delivery in Q3 2023.

The gas carriers are equipped with twin slow-speed X-DF engines, a hull-air lubrication system, and two shaft generators with electronic frequency converters. These solutions are expected to result in significant fuel savings and together with a re-liquefaction system minimising GCU usage, reduce vessels’ emissions.

“Further growth of the fixed income portfolio from vessel operations with blue chip charterers lies at the very heart of SCF’s business model and remains consistent with the Group strategy as it continues to rebalance its fleet towards industrial business,” Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, noted.

“These new LNG carriers will meet the current and expected international and regional environmental legislation as well as Charterer’s requirements for energy efficiency, operational and navigational safety.

“We are grateful to TotalEnergies for our growing cooperation, which is based on the quality and reliability delivered by SCF as a global maritime service provider.”

PAO Sovcomflot’s fleet comprises 142 vessels with a total deadweight of 12.5 million tonnes. The company currently has 16 gas carriers in operation, with further 21 vessels under construction.