Schottel claims 25% energy consumption reduction on RoPax ferry retrofits

November 10, 2022, by Fatima Bahtić

German propulsion system manufacturer Schottel has revealed that installing its two EcoPellers onboard a RoPax ferry resulted in a 25 per cent reduction in energy consumption.

Norwegian ferry operator Torghatten Trafikkselskap upgraded one of its ferries’ propulsion systems, which involved the installation of two Schottel EcoPellers (SRE) type SRE 340 L CP (750 kW each).

RoPax ferry; Photo: Torghatten Trafikkselskap

After more than a year and a half in operation with the SRE, the outcome was extremely positive for Torghatten Trafikkselskap. This move allowed the vessel’s energy consumption, and thus its environmental impact, to be reduced by up to 25 per cent, according to Schottel.

EcoPeller during installation; Photo: Schottel

“We opted for the EcoPellers because we were convinced that they best met our requirements and would support us on our way to an eco-friendly future. Today we know this decision was exactly the right one: with the help of SCHOTTEL’s customized retrofit concept, we are saving up to 25 per cent energy. As a result, we not only significantly reduce operating costs, but also emissions for the environment,” Gunnar Heringbotn, Technical Manager at Torghatten Trafikkselskap commented.

In an effort to further increase environmental safety, the SRE now also features the DNV type-approved Schottel LeaCon sealing monitoring system.

Separate seals to the seawater and to the gearbox side ensure that both seawater coming into the system and gear oil going out of the system are collected in an intermediate chamber. LeaCon is also used to monitor the condition of the seals, so operational wear can be detected at an early stage and unscheduled maintenance avoided.

Schotell propulsion units equipped with the LeaCon system are said to comply with stringent environmental requirements, such as the VGP regulations set out by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Furthermore, the company emphasized that there is no need to use environmentally acceptable lubricants (EALs).