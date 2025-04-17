Back to overview
Norway's largest zero-emission ferry sets sail

Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry sets sail

Vessels
April 17, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Construction of Norway’s largest zero-emission ferry has been completed at Cemre Shipyard in Türkiye, and the vessel has embarked on the voyage toward Norway.

Courtesy of Cemre Shipyard

The Turkish shipbuilder revealed the departure of NB1091 Hinnøy on April 15, 2025, three years after receiving the shipbuilding order from Norwegian ferry company Torghatten Nord.

Developed by The Norwegian Ship Design Company, Hinnøy is a double-ended ferry powered by a battery-electric propulsion system and supported by shore charging infrastructure. The Norwegian-flagged ferry was classed by DNV.

The ferry was designed to operate on the Bognes–Lødingen route, with a record-breaking one-hour crossing time, and the capacity to accommodate up to 399 passengers and 120 cars.

The Turkish shipyard is also working on two 117-meter-long hydrogen-powered ferries for Torghatten Nord. The construction of what are said to be the world’s largest hydrogen-powered ferries kicked off in August 2024 with steel cutting ceremony.

Hulls and pre-outfitting for the two ferries will be constructed at Cemre Shipyard before final delivery to Norwegian shipyard Myklebust Verft, which was selected to build these vessels in 2024.

Scheduled for delivery in 2026, the newbuilds will be bunkered with hydrogen produced in Bodø, Norway, and operate in the challenging waters of the Vestfjordstrekninga fjord in the Arctic Circle.

In the meantime, Norway is ramping up its zero-emission requirements to accelerate the green transition in maritime tourism and ferry operations, and proposing new targets to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Starting from January 1, 2026, zero-emission requirements in the World Heritage Fjords will apply to tourist ships and ferries under 10,000 gross tons. For larger ships, the requirement is expected to enter force from January 1, 2032.

The country also set out a plan to cut GHG emissions by at least 70-75% by 2035, compared to 1990 levels, building on the country’s current commitment under the Paris Agreement, which entails at least a 55% reduction by 2030.

