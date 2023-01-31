SeaBird Exploration secures contract extension for 2D survey campaign

January 31, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

SeaBird Exploration, the provider of marine 2D seismic acquisition and source vessel services, has received a letter of award for an extension to the 2D campaign in the Eastern Hemisphere.

The Cyprus-headquartered company explained that the extension adds approximately 20 per cent to the original contracted volume.

SeaBird Exploration has also pointed out that the contribution to expected profit margins is higher due to the impact on overall project efficiencies from the extension.

In July 2022, SeaBird Exploration received a letter of award for a 2D campaign in the Eastern Hemisphere with a duration of approximately nine months.

SeaBird Exploration did not disclose the name of the client nor any further details about the workscope.