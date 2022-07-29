New campaign to keep SeaBird Exploration busy for 9 months

July 29, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration) has received a letter of award for a 2D campaign in the Eastern Hemisphere with a duration of approximately nine months.

According to Green Energy Group, the contract is expected to commence in September with rates reflective of an improving 2D market.

The company also said that its backlog currently shows a combined 23 months of work to be performed over the coming 14 months with a projected EBITDA contribution of approximately $18 million.

Green Energy Group recently appointed Finn Atle Hamre as CEO.

Hamre comes from the position of COO, which he held since joining the company in June 2018, and interim CEO which he held since December 2021.

The new CEO was previously managing director for GC Rieber Shipping Asia and COO for GC Rieber Shipping.

